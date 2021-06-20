Waterbury

3 Injured After Motor Vehicle Crash in Waterbury

Officials said at least three people are reporting injuries after a multi-car crash in Waterbury Sunday night.

Fire crews said they are responding to the 3-car crash with extrication. The accident happened at the 1300 block of Meriden Road, crews said.

Two of the people injured are being transported to a nearby hospital for treatment, according to police. Their extent of injuries is unknown at this time.

Meriden Road will remain closed in the area of the crash as police investigate.

No additional information was immediately available. The accident remains under investigation.

