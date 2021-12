Crews are at the scene of a structure fire in Rocky Hill on Monday morning.

Police said Glastonbury Avenue is closed between Old Main Street and Belden Lane due to the fire.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

It's unclear how many people were in the building when the fire broke out around 1 a.m., authorities said. No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.