Crews Battle 3-Alarm Fire in Torrington

Crews battled a three-alarm fire that left four people displaced in Torrington Thursday night.

The fire occurred at 2 Pulaski St. at approximately 9:57 p.m.

Crews said they saw smoke coming from some windows on the first floor of a two-and-a-half story home. The fire was contained to the first floor by firefighters.

Crews said there is moderate smoke damage throughout the building as a result of the fire.

A third engine was requested because the second engine that responded to the fire had some mechanical issues.

No injuries were reported in the fire.

The American Red Cross was called to assist the four people displaced in the fire.

The fire marshal's office is investigating the origin and cause of the fire.