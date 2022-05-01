Crews Battle 5-Acre Brush Fire in Burlington

Firefighters from several towns helped put out a brush fire that extended several acres in Burlington.

Crews said they responded to the scene of the 5-acre brush fire at approximately 2 p.m.

The brush fire took place in the woods between Vineyard Road and Westledge Drive. Authorities said the terrain was hilly.

The fire was put out with the help of mutual aid and the scene cleared at 5:30 p.m.

Burlington crews remain at the scene with state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) firefighters in case there are any hot spots.

No injuries were reported.