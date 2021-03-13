west haven

Crews Battle Brush Fire at Regional Water Authority Property in West Haven

Lewisville Police and Fire confirmed Saturday that they responded to the fire around 12:19 a.m. at the Windsor Court apartments in the 200 block of East Southwest Parkway.

Fire crews are on scene of a brush fire on a Regional Water Authority property in West Haven Saturday morning.

Firefighters were called to the area of Route 34 and Derby Avenue just before 9:30 a.m.

"The RWA is aware of a brush fire on their Malty Lakes property in West Haven," said a Regional Water Authority official.

Local

fair haven neighborhood 4 mins ago

‘Vaccinate Fair Haven!' Kicks Off in Fair Haven Neighborhood

Fairfield County 37 mins ago

Fire Marshal Investigate 2-Alarm Fire in Fairfield

No one was reported hurt in this fire and no structures were involved.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

According to investigators, they have not been determined what started the fire.

The investigation is ongoing.

This article tagged under:

west haven
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us