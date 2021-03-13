Crews Battle Brush Fire at Regional Water Authority Property in West Haven

Fire crews are on scene of a brush fire on a Regional Water Authority property in West Haven Saturday morning.

Firefighters were called to the area of Route 34 and Derby Avenue just before 9:30 a.m.

"The RWA is aware of a brush fire on their Malty Lakes property in West Haven," said a Regional Water Authority official.

No one was reported hurt in this fire and no structures were involved.

According to investigators, they have not been determined what started the fire.

The investigation is ongoing.