Crews battle brush fire in residential area of North Haven

Firefighters are battling a brush fire that broke out in a residential area of North Haven.
The fire department said they're in the area of 268 Upper State St., near Sinoway Pond, and are working to keep the fire from spreading to nearby homes.
Parts of Upper State Street and Hartford Turnpike are closed at this time.
The fire broke out at around 4:45 p.m. No additional information was immediately available.
