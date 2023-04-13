Crews Battle Brush Fire Spanning Several Acres in East Hampton

Crews are battling a large brush fire that's spanned approximately 10 acres in East Hampton.

The East Hampton Fire Department is in the area of Peach Farm Road battling the blaze. People are being asked to avoid the area.

Colchester firefighters are providing mutual aid, as well as several other town fire departments.

The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection lists Thursday's fire danger as very high.

There have been no reports of injuries at this time. No additional information was immediately available.