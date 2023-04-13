East Hampton

Crews Battle Brush Fire Spanning Several Acres in East Hampton

fire smoke flame generic
NBC10.com

Crews are battling a large brush fire that's spanned approximately 10 acres in East Hampton.

The East Hampton Fire Department is in the area of Peach Farm Road battling the blaze. People are being asked to avoid the area.

Colchester firefighters are providing mutual aid, as well as several other town fire departments.

The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection lists Thursday's fire danger as very high.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

There have been no reports of injuries at this time. No additional information was immediately available.

This article tagged under:

East Hamptonbrush fire
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us