Crews battle brushfire in Dayville

East Putnam Fire Department

Firefighters are battling a brush fire on Upper Maple Street in Dayville.

The Dayville Fire Company said several fire departments are providing mutual aid and they are asking people to be cautious in the area and seek other routes.

They are asking people with personal drone to avoid the area as crews work to put out the fire.

The East Putnam Fire Department is asking people with personal drones to avoid the area so they do not interefere with drones being used in firefighting efforts.

“Please keep all personal drones away from the area, if you fly we can’t,” they said.

