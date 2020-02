Crews are battling a fire at a firearms manufacturing company in North Haven.

The New Haven Fire Department Tweeted that crews responded to a fire at O.F. Mossberg & Sons at 7 Grasso Ave. and the fire is through the roof.

Police are asking people to avoid the area if possible.

The website for O.F. Mossberg & Sons says the company, founded in 1919, is the oldest family-owned firearms manufacturer in America.