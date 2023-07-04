Hartford

Crews battle fire at high-rise building in downtown Hartford

By Angela Fortuna

NBC Connecticut

Firefighters put out a fire at the Frontier high-rise building in downtown Hartford Tuesday afternoon.

Deputy Fire Chief Adam Guertin said the fire department was called to Trumbull Street for a reported structure fire at about 3 p.m.

Crews were pretty spread thin because of water rescue and flooding calls, according to Guertin.

Firefighters saw heavy smoke and fire coming from the ground level of the building. Guertin said no one was inside at the time, and the blaze broke out in a storage room.

Guertin doesn't believe the fire was caused by the storms in the area. No one was injured and the fire was under control within 20 minutes of the fire department's response.

The fire marshal is at the scene investigating the cause of the fire. The city's building inspector is also at the scene investigating.

No additional information was immediately available.

