A fire at a trash transfer station in Berlin is under investigation on Saturday morning.

Police said the call about the fire on Christian Lane came in shortly after 7 a.m.

According to authorities, the fire was at the trash transfer station and Christian Lane is closed between Deming Road and the New Britain town line.

It's unclear if anyone was in the building when the fire broke out.

There's no word on any injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.