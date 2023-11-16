Crews battle fire at vacant mill in Killingly

Firefighters are battling a fire at a vacant mill in Killingly.

The mill is on Ballouville Road and it appears that the roof has collapsed.

No injuries are reported and the town manager said they are working with the school to ensure that buses aren't delayed.

Eversource is reporting around 260 power outages.

The EPA is at the scene to monitor air quality.

Right now there aren't any issues.