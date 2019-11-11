Crews Battle Fire in East Hartford

Fire caused extensive damage to a home on Rivermead Boulevard in East Hartford Monday morning.

The fire was reported around 8:22 a.m. after a neighbor alerted the family about a fire on the front porch and called 911.

The family was able to get out, but a cat in unaccounted for, officials said.

There are fire hydrants in the complex, but fire officials said they do not provide enough of a steady stream of water.

“There’s a water supply issue in this neighborhood,” Assistant Chief Kevin Munson said. “We’ve been working with the MDC to try to fix that, but as of right now, it didn’t impact our operation at all.“

It appears the fire started outside and extended inside.