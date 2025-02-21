Crews battle fire at multi-family home in Waterbury

Firefighters are responding to the scene of a fire at a multi-family home in Waterbury Friday evening.

It broke out at a three-story multi-family home on Hill Street.

Deputy Fire Chief Ken Tamborra said initial reports indicated that people were reportedly trapped inside.

That ended up not being the case, but some residents did need help exiting the building, officials said.

Everyone was able to get out safely and crews believe there are no injuries.

The fire originated on the back porch and spread to the third floor, according to Tamborra.

Firefighters said they believe all residents are displaced. The cause of the fire is under investigation.