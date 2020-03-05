Hartford

Crews Battle House Fire in Hartford

Hartford firefighters responded to the scene of a second alarm structure fire on Albany Avenue at approximately 9:12 a.m. Thursday.

The blaze started on the second floor of the residence then spread to portions of the first floor and attic said Deputy Chief James York.

According to officials, the high winds caused the fire to spread and made it difficult for crews to get it under control.

Three people were transported for evaluation but it is unknown what their conditions are at this time.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

