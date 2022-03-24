salisbury

Crews Battle House Fire in Salisbury

Firefighters are battling a house fire on Route 112 in Salisbury and the road is closed.

State police said troopers from Troop B have responded and Route 112 is closed between Route 7 and White Hollow Road.

The fire is near the entrance to Lime Rock Park.

The road is expected to be closed for a while and drivers should avoid the area.

Jon Barbagallo, the public information officer for Norfolk, said several departments have responded to Salisbury, at Lime Rock and no injuries are reported.

