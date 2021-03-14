Crews Battle Large Brush Fire in Shelton

Fire crews battled a large brush fire in Shelton Sunday night as the state remains under a "Red Flag Warning" due to very dry conditions.

Crews said they received several 911 calls reporting a large brush fire in the woods between Old Stratford Road and Partridge Lane at approximately 7:20 p.m.

When firefighters arrived, they saw the fire deep in the woods and up a significant incline.

Crews worked to contain the fire from different points as the fire gained ground.

The fire was brought under control in less than an hour but crews remain at the scene dousing hotspots, fire crews said.

Approximately 25 firefighters worked to put out the blaze.

No injuries were reported and no structures were damaged.