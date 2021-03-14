shelton

Crews Battle Large Brush Fire in Shelton

Lewisville Police and Fire confirmed Saturday that they responded to the fire around 12:19 a.m. at the Windsor Court apartments in the 200 block of East Southwest Parkway.

Fire crews battled a large brush fire in Shelton Sunday night as the state remains under a "Red Flag Warning" due to very dry conditions.

Crews said they received several 911 calls reporting a large brush fire in the woods between Old Stratford Road and Partridge Lane at approximately 7:20 p.m.

When firefighters arrived, they saw the fire deep in the woods and up a significant incline.

Local

New Britain 3 hours ago

New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart Will Not Run For Governor; Announces Run for Fifth Term as Mayor

Coronavirus Outbreak 3 hours ago

Lamont Signs Order to Continue Use of Telehealth Services

Crews worked to contain the fire from different points as the fire gained ground.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The fire was brought under control in less than an hour but crews remain at the scene dousing hotspots, fire crews said.

Approximately 25 firefighters worked to put out the blaze.

No injuries were reported and no structures were damaged.

This article tagged under:

sheltonbrush fireshelton fire
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us