2 pets missing, 5 people displaced after large fire at Plainfield home

By Cailyn Blonstein

Moosup Fire Department

Two pets are missing and five people are displaced after a large fire at a home in Plainfield on Sunday morning.

Firefighters were called to the home on Cottage Street around 6:30 a.m. for a report of a fire.

When crews arrived, there was reportedly already heavy fire coming from the home.

Fire officials said a family of five was home at the time of the fire. All of them made it out safely and are being assisted by the Red Cross.

Moosup Fire Department

According to fire officials, two pets are currently missing.

The fire damage appears to have impacted the exterior and front porch of the home. The full extent of the damage is unclear at this time.

There's no word on what may have started the fire. The investigation is active and ongoing.

