Crews Battle Large Overnight Scrapyard Blaze in Uncasville

Firefighters are battling a large scrap yard fire in Uncasville Friday morning and several roads are blocked off.

Crews were dispatched to a large outside fire in a pile of scrap metal at Connecticut Scrap on Pequot Rd around 1 a.m.

Officials reported numerous explosions from what appears to be old pressurized gas cylinders.

Chesterfield Fire Co. PIO

Route 163, Maple Avenue, Hammeo Lane, and Pequot Lane are all closed at this time.

According to officials, injuries were not reported. There were also no buildings impacted.

Montville Volunteer Fire Companies, along with Montville career staff Firefighters, and mutual aid from surrounding towns were all called in to assist. Tankers are being used to fight the fire.

This is an ongoing investigation.