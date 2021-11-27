westport

Crews Battle Mulch Fire on I-95 North in Westport

Westport Fire Department

A mulch fire that was on Interstate 95 north in Westport on Saturday morning has been extinguished.

Firefighters were called to a report of a fire on I-95 north near exits 18 and 19 around 6:15 a.m.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

When crews arrived, they said they found a large mulch pile with smoke and flames showing and limited access to the incident.

Westport Fire Department

Crews said they set up for a tower stream using a bucket truck. Since the closest fire hydrant was far away, officials said mutual aid tankers were called in from Weston and Wilton.

Local

Bridgeport 1 hour ago

Fire Damages Vacant House in Bridgeport

first alert weather 2 hours ago

Chilly Today with Snow Showers Late Tonight

Over 8,000 gallons of water was used to the deep-seated fire and an excavator was used to open the pile, according to firefighters.

During the incident, two lanes of the highway were closed and assistance was provided by Connecticut State Police. The lanes have since reopened.

This article tagged under:

westportinterstate 95mulch fire
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Money Report Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us