Firefighters responded to an Eversource building at 56 Cooper St. in Meriden Monday to battle multiple electrical fires, fire officials said.

Firefighters arrived around 11:30 a.m. and the building was evacuated and the fire was contained, according to fire officials.

No injuries are reported.

Mutual aid responded from Southington, Wallingford, Middletown and Berlin.

Fire officials said the fire was contained to the electrical system and they are investigating the cause.