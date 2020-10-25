Candle May Have Started New Haven House Fire: FD

Multiple crews are at the scene of a house fire in New Haven on Sunday and fire officials said a candle may have started it.

Firefighters responded to a home on Spring Street around 8 a.m. after getting a report of a house fire.

When crews arrived, they said they found heavy smoke showing with a working fire. Officials also said there is heavy fire showing from one side of the home.

Fire officials said it is believed that all occupants are out of the home.

According to authorities, the fire may have started from a candle.

The extent of the damage is unclear at this time.