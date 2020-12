Crews are on scene of a house fire in Hartford Thursday night.

Crews were dispatched to the working fire on Magnolia Street.

Members operated on #Magnolia Street in the North End of the city. Photo Credit: Jim Peruta #HFFLOCAL760 pic.twitter.com/FBNA0mFSl7 — Hartford Firefighters Local 760 (@HartfordFire760) December 31, 2020

It is unknown what may have caused the fire at this time. There has been no word on any injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.