Firefighters are working to put out a fire in Newington Thursday morning.

Nick Peruta

Crews were sent to Robbins Ave. near Main St. in Newington after reports of a house fire.

There are road closures in the area near Robbins Avenue, according to officials.

No word yet on any possible injuries.

