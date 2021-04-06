8 People Displaced After Fire at Multi-Family Home in Willimantic

Eight people are displaced after a fire at a multi-family home in Willimantic early Tuesday morning and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Firefighters were called to the home on the corner of North Street and Summit Street shortly before 2 a.m. after getting a report of a fire outside of the building on the porch.

When crews arrived, they said they found the back of the home on fire and it was extending to the house behind it.

According to officials, no rescues were made, but firefighters did have to wake up one person who was sleeping in the basement at the time of the fire.

Firefighters from multiple departments were called in to battle the flames and fire officials said it took about two hours to get them under control.

Willimantic Fire Chief Marc Scrivener said the type of home created challenges while trying to fight the fire.

"It's what we call a balloon frame construction meaning that there's no fire stops. It means once the fire breaks through the wall into the house, it runs up to the attic. It's quite a bit of work for us to chase it down and then access all the voids in the building," Scrivener said.

Authorities said there is significant damage to the back of the home, but the house will be able to be saved. There is minor damage to the second home including melted siding and cracked or broken windows, they added.

In total, approximately eight residents are displaced, officials said. The residents are being helped by the American Red Cross and Windham Human Services.

The fire marshal is at the scene and the cause of the fire is under investigation. Authorities said the home had recently been inspected, was up to code and had working smoke detectors.

No injuries were reported.

Residents are asked to avoid the area.