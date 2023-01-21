meriden

Crews Battling 3-Alarm House Fire in Meriden

NBC Connecticut

Firefighters from surrounding towns have converged on the city of Meriden after a fire broke out Saturday afternoon on North Broad Street.

A first alarm was initially called, but was later upgraded to a third alarm, which requires additional aid be brought in.

Flames could bee seen emitting from the roof of the residence.

While it is unclear if anyone was injured, bystanders tell NBC Connecticut they helped get the occupants that were still inside get out before the fire department had gotten to the scene.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

This article tagged under:

meridenfire
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us