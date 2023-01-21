Crews Battling 3-Alarm House Fire in Meriden

Firefighters from surrounding towns have converged on the city of Meriden after a fire broke out Saturday afternoon on North Broad Street.

A first alarm was initially called, but was later upgraded to a third alarm, which requires additional aid be brought in.

Flames could bee seen emitting from the roof of the residence.

While it is unclear if anyone was injured, bystanders tell NBC Connecticut they helped get the occupants that were still inside get out before the fire department had gotten to the scene.