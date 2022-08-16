Crews Believe Hartford Playground Set on Fire Intentionally

Firefighters are investigating after a playground caught fire on Granby Street in Hartford Tuesday afternoon.

Crews said they were called to the area of 423 Granby St. at about noon. Responding officials found a large tire on fire which had spread to the playscape.

There is heavy fire damage to the playscape and authorities believe the blaze was intentionally set.

The fire is being investigated as arson by the Fire Marshal's Office. No injuries were reported and the fire has since been put out.

No additional information was immediately available.