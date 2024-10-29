Crews clean up after fuel truck rollover in Litchfield

Crews spent several hours cleaning up after a large fuel truck rolled over on Route 254 in Litchfield on Monday.

The fire department said they were called to the intersection of Route 254 and Route 118 for a fuel truck rollover at around 3:30 p.m.

The driver was able to get out of the truck on their own and wasn't injured.

Officials said Route 254 was shut down for several hours while the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection and Department of Transportation responded to the scene.

Crews eventually removed the truck and the road reopened at 8 p.m.

Environmental Services, Inc. said the truck was carrying 1,700 gallons of oil.

The environmental services company said their hazmat team responded and the tank was pumped.