South Windsor

Crew Cleaning Frito Lay Facility Robbed at Gunpoint: Police

Police are looking for the person that robbed a cleaning crew in South Windsor Sunday evening.

This all unfolded just after 5:30 at the Frito Lay facility on Nutmeg Road South.

Police say a person armed with a gun told the cleaning crew to get down on the ground before making off with their personal jewelry and cash.

No one was injured.

Police are checking surveillance footage at a nearby business as they continue to search for the person responsible.

