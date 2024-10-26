Statewide burn ban in effect as crews continue battling Hawthorne Fire for a sixth day

A statewide burn ban is in effect in Connecticut on Saturday as crews continue battling the Hawthorne Fire for a sixth day. A state of emergency has also been declared due to critical fire weather conditions.

Crews gathered for a meeting on Saturday morning where they got their assignments and went over the plan for the day. With Saturday's dry weather conditions, it may make things more challenging and safety was a big focus.

In an update Saturday, Berlin fire officials said good progress has been made on the north side of the fire. The fire south east of Lamentation Mountain has spread toward Giuffrida Park in Meriden. Crews are setting up portable tanks with 12,000 gallons of water and high pressure pumps to help get the water up the hill.

The area near Giuffrida Park is expected to be the main focus on Saturday, however, other crews are still working to get to the top of Lamentation Mountain to set up more water.

The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection says a statewide burn ban is in effect in Connecticut on Saturday. That means there is no burning in any property owned by the state, which includes campfires, grilling or any other open flame or heat source.

A red flag warning has also been issued for Saturday and Sunday, and people are being asked to avoid burning anything outside in order to prevent more brush fires from forming.

In a news conference Friday night, fire officials said hot ash from an abandoned campfire is likely what sparked the massive brush fire on Monday night. Crews said someone was likely up on the mountain camping or hiking and tried to put out the fire, but hot ash likely got out and that's what started the spread of the fire.

Officials said they don't believe it was malicious and the area is very popular for hiking and camping.

"We have a good idea throughout Connecticut, seeing this, what they deal with on the west coast all the time," Berlin Fire Chief Jonn Massirio said. "It's pretty wild to think that something that small can create something this large in this area."

The fire has flared up a couple of times since Thursday night with wind gusts and dropping temperatures.

Wind gusts between 25 and 30 mph are expected Saturday, along with low humidity and dry vegetation. These are very prime conditions for potential wildfire outbreaks, according to officials.

Crews said Meriden residents may have noticed conditions are a lot smokier due to the wind. The fire is moving its way down the south peak of the mountain.

What you can do

Hikers are warned to stay away from Lamentation Mountain in Berlin, Silver Lake and surrounding wooded areas.

Officials said on Thursday that they received a report that hikers went up on the mountain. When or if that happens, crews must stop what they’re doing and can’t continue to drop water on the fire.

Authorities said the use of drones has inhibited crews' efforts and drone operators are warned not to fly them in the area.

During the evening hours, a couple of drones and planes impacted water drop operations. Each time aerial operations are halted it takes at least 30 to 45 minutes to get planes back in the air, officials said.

Officials are trying to track drones being used through police resources.

"Any pilot should know those rules and abide by those restrictions," Massirio said. "If we do find who is doing it, they will have a visit by police and they will have appropriate actions [taken]."

In addition to asking hikers and drone operators to avoid the area, officials from the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection Forest Protection also said ATVs and UTVs should not be entering the area.

“ATVs and UTVs should not be entering the area. It’s causing danger and if those items do enter the area, such as the aerial aspect, we do have to ground out helicopters,” Forest Protection Supervisor Thomas Trask said.

Massirio said crews probably could have made better progress without the disruptions.

“Thankfully, the incursions didn’t contribute to the growth of the fire,” Massirio said.

The fire increased in size on Friday to roughly 120 acres.

Another day fighting the Hawthorne brush fire in Berlin. The fire danger remains high through the weekend with a gusty breeze tomorrow and no rain to be found. Photos: CT National Guard pic.twitter.com/dxLKE01ogS — Ryan Hanrahan (@ryanhanrahan) October 25, 2024

Getting the fire under control

Officials said earlier this week that it could take a month to get the fire fully under control.

As firefighters dig a perimeter around the fire by hand to box it in, other crews are battling the fire from the air.

The Connecticut National Guard is contributing and dropping water on the fire from helicopters. More than 127,000 gallons of water have already been dropped on the fire.

An aerial forestry unit from Maine is also providing resources to fight the fire from the air. Crews from neighboring states have also sent firefighters.

The fire has spread mainly to the north and south along the ridgelines behind Sea Green Drive and the south edge has extended into Meriden, according to the Berlin Volunteer Fire Department.

No evacuation orders have been issued. Residents in the area have called in concerns about the proximity of the fire to their homes. Fire officials said they’ve put protections in place, such as sprinklers, to prevent the spread of the fire.

Fire officials also said there are contingencies in place that include trigger points, which are geographic locations that create boundaries.

When the fire reaches those points, that will dictate if and when there will be evacuation orders. Authorities said they are confident that the protections put in place will be enough to keep residents safe.

People living in the area can sign up for emergency alerts through the towns of Berlin or Meriden or CT Alert. Learn more about CT Alert here.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Remembering Wethersfield Volunteer Firefighter Robert Sharkevich Sr.

The fire turned tragic on Tuesday night when a Wethersfield firefighter died while responding to the fire.

Wethersfield Volunteer Firefighter Robert Sharkevich Sr., 66, died on Tuesday after a utility task vehicle carrying four firefighters rolled over on a trail while working to contain the massive brush fire on Lamentation Mountain, which is now known as the Hawthorne fire.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined that he died of a blunt impact injury to the head and neck, and his death was ruled an accident.

“Firefighter Robert Sharkevich’s dedication to the safety of our community is nothing less than heroic,” Gov. Ned Lamont said on social media.

Three other firefighters were taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries that are not life-threatening and they have been released.

“We are truly heartbroken at the tragic passing of Wethersfield Firefighter, Robert E. Sharkevich Sr. His dedication and bravery will always be remembered. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and the Wethersfield Fire Department," Wethersfield Mayor Ken Lesser said in a statement.

Sharkevich, who was known as Sharky, was also a retired Hartford firefighter, according to police.

"Whether retired or active, every firefighter is a vital part of our brotherhood, and their loss is felt profoundly by all," the Hartford Fire Department said in a statement. "The legacy of Firefighter Sharkevich will continue to inspire us and remind us of the bravery and commitment that define our profession."

The governor has directed flags in Connecticut to fly at half-staff in honor of Sharkevich. All U.S. and state flags will remain lowered until sunset on the date of interment.

Services for Sharkevich will be held on Sunday and Monday.

Calling hours are set for Sunday from 2 to 7 p.m. at the Farley-Sullivan Funeral Home in Wethersfield and a funeral is planned for Monday at 11 a.m. at the Cathedral of St. Joseph’s in Hartford.

All Wethersfield public schools will be closed on Monday for Sharkevich's funeral service.

Requesting financial assistance

Authorities contacted the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) through Region 1 to request a fire management assistance grant.

The grant would help recoup costs associated with Hawthorne Fire efforts.

Fire officials said it's a very expensive operation that has already cost hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Officials said Friday morning that the request has been approved.

“This is one of the most significant brush fires Connecticut has experienced in recent memory, which is largely due to the very dry conditions and lack of rain we have experienced in recent weeks,” Gov. Ned Lamont said in a statement. “I thank FEMA and the Biden-Harris administration for their rapid response to my request and their continuing partnership with Connecticut to ensure that we can support the resources we need to keep this area safe. I’m also grateful to the many firefighters from departments throughout the region, the aircrew from the Connecticut National Guard, and other first responders who have been working tirelessly day and night on this emergency situation.”

The governor's office said, however, initial estimates indicate that the state’s costs will exceed the grant program’s necessary $330,000 threshold.

Under the grant program, FEMA will provide a 75% reimbursement of the eligible costs of its emergency response.

Monitoring electrical impact

Eversource said it is closely monitoring electric transmission lines and equipment in the area and will be conducting aerial surveys on three of its high-voltage power lines around a mile and a half from where they believe the fire originated.

They said they have not identified issues with any electric equipment in the area and no associated power outages are reported.

“This large brush fire is in close proximity to our transmission lines, which are the backbone of the regional electric grid, and with winds expected to pick up, we’re not taking any chances,” Eversource president of electric operations in Connecticut Steve Sullivan said. “We have plans in place to quickly redirect power to other lines to minimize any disruption to our customers and we’re maintaining close communication with the Governor’s office, DEEP and local partners at Berlin fire and police regarding the fire and any potential impact it could have on the electric system. Our team on the ground is also ready to assist emergency responders in any way we can.”

Closures

The fire on Lamentation Mountain led to the closure of Lamentation Mountain State Park and Giuffrida Park in Meriden.

An alert went out to hikers in the area to stay away from the fire, particularly because of the amount of water being dropped to contain the blaze.

The Silver Lake boat launch is closed and residents living on the lake are being asked to stay off the lake until the fire is contained.

The Middletown Police Department said the city is closely monitoring the fire. Residents and commuters in the Westfield part of town by the Berlin/Meriden town line are being asked to avoid the area so that emergency crews can respond if needed.

Middletown residents are being encouraged to sign up for State of Connecticut and City of Middletown emergency notifications.

The right lane of the north side of the Berlin Turnpike will remain closed in the area of Tollgate Road to allow fire crews access in and out of the Lamentation Mountain area.

Police are asking drivers to refrain from stopping their vehicles on the road in this area as well.

Support from the community

Officials leading the firefighting efforts said they have been inundated with support from businesses and restaurants who have donated food.

Many donations could feed large groups of people. Officials said they are grateful and it helps morale but asked for donors to reduce the meal sizes to food that could feed 20 to 25 people rather than large groups.

The cause and origin of the fire is under investigation.