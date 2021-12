People are asked to avoid going into the water below Holly Hock Island in Norwich because of a sewage spill.

Officials from the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said there is an ongoing sewage spill because of an underwater main break at the lower end of Holly Hock Island in the Yantic/Thames rivers in Norwich.

They are asking people to avoid recreating in the waters below the island.