Crews Demolish Old Mill After Massive Fire in Vernon

Crews are demolishing an old mill that went ablaze in Vernon Monday.

Firefighters were still putting out hotspots more than 15 hours after the massive fire broke out.

Several fire departments responded to the warehouse fire around 2 a.m. Monday in a building at the corner of Brooklyn Street and Vernon Avenue.

Several homes nearby had to be evacuated due to the extreme heat from the fire, officials said. One home sustained some heat damage, they said.

The building that burned is a large warehouse. The structure was built in 1862 and has had several owners over the years, according to Vernon officials.

It was the current location for Crystal Tool & Machine. John Yedziniak, who is 91, has operated the business for 63 years.

No injuries were reported.

The cause is under investigation. Anyone who may have seen anything suspicious or anyone with information about the fire is urged to contact Vernon police.