Crews Extinguish Bridgeport Fire That Extended to Building Next Door

Fire crews extinguished a house fire that spread to the building next door Sunday afternoon.

Crews responded to 11 Jones Ave. at approximately 12:25 p.m.

Arriving firefighters saw a fire on the second floor extending to the third. Crews said multiple hose lines were needed to extinguish the fire.

Officials said the fire extended to the building next door, 306 Pequonnock St. The blaze was contained to the second floor of the building, which is a home over a commercial building, according to crews.

Fire crews said extensive overhaul was needed to confine and extinguish the fire.

United Illuminating has shut off power to the street and is actively working to isolate the power shutoff to only the buildings impacted by the fire.

Southern Connecticut Gas is at the scene to lockout the gas, according to officials.

No injuries were reported in the fire.

The American Red Cross is on scene to assist in the relocation of residents. Salvation Army also assisted with operations.