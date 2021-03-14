Bridgeport

Crews Extinguish Bridgeport Fire That Extended to Building Next Door

bridgeport fire truck
NBCConnecticut.com

Fire crews extinguished a house fire that spread to the building next door Sunday afternoon.

Crews responded to 11 Jones Ave. at approximately 12:25 p.m.

Arriving firefighters saw a fire on the second floor extending to the third. Crews said multiple hose lines were needed to extinguish the fire.

Local

Southington 42 mins ago

Crews Investigate Mulch Fire That Extended to Nearby Hotel in Southington

Gyms and Fitness Centers 3 hours ago

Connecticut Gyms Band Together to Seek Financial Assistance

Officials said the fire extended to the building next door, 306 Pequonnock St. The blaze was contained to the second floor of the building, which is a home over a commercial building, according to crews.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Fire crews said extensive overhaul was needed to confine and extinguish the fire.

United Illuminating has shut off power to the street and is actively working to isolate the power shutoff to only the buildings impacted by the fire.

Southern Connecticut Gas is at the scene to lockout the gas, according to officials.

No injuries were reported in the fire.

The American Red Cross is on scene to assist in the relocation of residents. Salvation Army also assisted with operations.

This article tagged under:

Bridgeportfire investigationbridgeport fire department
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us