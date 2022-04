Firefighters extinguished a fire in an air handling unit of a business in Vernon early Sunday morning.

Crews from Ellington and Vernon were called to Spare Time on Talcottville Road around 2 a.m. after getting a report of a possible fire in an air handling unit on the roof of the building.

Fire officials said the issue was isolated to the air handler and did not cause any significant damage or hazards.

The fire remains under investigation.