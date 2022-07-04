3 People Displaced, 1 Firefighter Injured After House Fire in Waterbury

Three people are displaced after a house fire in Waterbury on Monday morning and one firefighter was injured while fighting the flames.
Police said they responded to Phyllis Avenue around 4 a.m. to assist firefighters with an active structure fire. The fire has since been extinguished.
A photo from the scene shows extensive damage to the outside of the home with multiple windows knocked out.
According to fire officials, one firefighter suffered a burn on the hand while fighting the fire. No other injuries were reported.
Authorities said three people are now displaced. The cause of the fire is under investigation.