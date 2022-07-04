3 People Displaced, 1 Firefighter Injured After House Fire in Waterbury

Three people are displaced after a house fire in Waterbury on Monday morning and one firefighter was injured while fighting the flames.

Police said they responded to Phyllis Avenue around 4 a.m. to assist firefighters with an active structure fire. The fire has since been extinguished.

A photo from the scene shows extensive damage to the outside of the home with multiple windows knocked out.

According to fire officials, one firefighter suffered a burn on the hand while fighting the fire. No other injuries were reported.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Authorities said three people are now displaced. The cause of the fire is under investigation.