Crews Find Body in Candlewood Lake Where Swimmer Went Missing Last Week

Crews searching for a missing swimmer in Candlewood Lake recovered the body of a man in the Lake Tuesday morning, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.

A spokesperson for the agency said the body was recovered in an area of the lake where a 20-year-old man went missing while swimming Friday night.

Rescue crews responded to Candlewood Lake around 7:15 p.m. Friday after the man went underwater and did not emerge near Chicken Rock.

According to authorities, it was reported that the 20-year-old man had gone underwater and did not resurface.

The search continued for several days before crews located the body on Tuesday.

The Office of the Chief State Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death, according to DEEP. The victim's identity will be released after positive identification is made and his family is notified.