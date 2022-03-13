Southbury

Crews Fix Gas Leak After Tree Falls on Pipe in Southbury

Crews have fixed a gas leak that was caused by a tree that fell on a pipe in Southbury on Saturday night.

Dispatchers were notified around 10 p.m. that the Algonquin Gas Pipeline that runs through IBM in Southbury was leaking a significant amount of gas.

Police said multiple houses on Kettletown Road were evacuated for safety and an emergency shelter was opened at town hall.

Emergency services and gas services worked together and investigators said they learned a tree had fallen on a 2-inch pipe, which caused the leak.

The leak was remedied and residents were able to return to their homes.

The incident was considered isolated and is no longer a risk to the public, police added.

