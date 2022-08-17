Crews in Watertown Working to Put Out Multi-Alarm Blaze

Firefighters in Watertown are working to extinguish a fire that broke out at a building Wednesday.

It happened during the early evening hours on Linkfield Road.

While details remain limited at this time, officials said that a second alarm was initially struck, but later sounded a third alarm, requesting additional aid from area departments to the scene.

Linkfield Road remains closed at this time as crews work to douse the flames. It is unclear if anyone was inside the building when the fire broke out.

NBC Connecticut has a crew headed to the scene.

No additional information was immediately available.