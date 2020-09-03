Crews Investigate 2nd Fire in Vacant Norwalk Home

An investigation is underway after a fire at a vacant home in Norwalk Wednesday afternoon.

Norwalk Fire Department responded to a fire in a vacant house on Strawberry Hill Avenue at 2 p.m.

Police said when they arrived a well involved fire was found in the basement and indications of fire in many other parts of the structure.

According to officials, the first and second floor windows and doors were boarded shut due to a previous fire in the structure. The fire extended through the interior of the home because of the holes from the previous fire.

"These conditions made extinguishing the fire extremely difficult," said Deputy Fire Chief Albe Bassett . A firefighter was treated on scene for dehydration.

The fire was declared under control in about 1 hour but crews remained on scene for several hours extinguishing hot spots.

The cause of the fire in under investigation.