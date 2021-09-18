Bethlehem

Crews Investigate After Glider Crashes in Bethlehem: PD

Connecticut State Police said they're investigating after what appears to be a homemade glider crash in Bethlehem Saturday evening.

Officials said they responded to the area of Kasson Road at approximately 5 p.m. for a report of a lightweight glider crash.

When crews arrived at the scene, they determined there were no reported tail numbers and the glider-type craft appeared to be homemade, authorities said.

No injuries were reported, however one person was transported to the hospital for evaluation. Troop L said this was a precautionary measure.

The scene remains active and the incident is under investigation. No additional information was immediately available.

