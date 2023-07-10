east lyme

Crews investigate after man found dead in water in Old Lyme

By Angela Fortuna

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection is investigating after a man was found dead in the water in Old Lyme Monday night.

EnCon Police said they were notified of a body found in the Connecticut River/Blackhall River area near East Lyme.

Connecticut State Police said they're investigating a suspicious incident, but didn't provide have any additional information.

The circumstances surrounding the man's death weren't immediately available.

This article tagged under:

east lymeDEEP
