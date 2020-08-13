Ellington

Crews Investigate After Man Trapped Under Excavator in Ellington

A man was injured after he was trapped under an excavator he was operating in Ellington Thursday afternoon.

The incident happened at approximately 3 p.m. at the back of a property on Longview Street.

When crews responded to the scene, they saw an excavator tipped over on its side, trapping the operator inside the roll cage.

Local

Coronavirus Outbreak 22 mins ago

Mohegan Sun to Lay Off Undetermined Number of Employees

small business 39 mins ago

Despite Pandemic, Business Owners Open in New Haven

Crews said they stabilized the excavator and the roll cage was carefully cut away from the operator.

The man's injuries were treated on the scene and he was transported to Rockville Hospital. Lifestar then transported him by air to Hartford Hospital.

Lifestar was called to the scene due to a prolonged extrication, crews said.

State police and CT Occupational Safety & Health are investigating the incident.

This article tagged under:

EllingtonConnecticut State Policeinjuriesexcavator
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Back To School Kids Connection NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Stand With Small Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Video Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us