Crews Investigate After Man Trapped Under Excavator in Ellington

A man was injured after he was trapped under an excavator he was operating in Ellington Thursday afternoon.

The incident happened at approximately 3 p.m. at the back of a property on Longview Street.

When crews responded to the scene, they saw an excavator tipped over on its side, trapping the operator inside the roll cage.

Crews said they stabilized the excavator and the roll cage was carefully cut away from the operator.

The man's injuries were treated on the scene and he was transported to Rockville Hospital. Lifestar then transported him by air to Hartford Hospital.

Lifestar was called to the scene due to a prolonged extrication, crews said.

State police and CT Occupational Safety & Health are investigating the incident.