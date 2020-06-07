westport

Crews Investigate Car Rollover and Fire in Westport

Westport Fire Department

Crews are investigating after two were injured in a car rollover and fire in Westport on Sunday night.

The incident occurred at approximately 8:35 p.m. on Route 15 South at exit 42.

One person was reportedly trapped after their car flipped onto its roof in the left lane of traffic. Another passenger was able to climb out of the car before crews arrived to the scene.

Fire crews said they used stabilization tool and a combination of spreaders and cutters to remove the car doors and rescue the person still in the car.

The car began to smoke and caught fire after the rescue, according to crews.

Crews extinguished the fire, which they said were isolated to the engine compartment.

Both people involved in the crash were transported to the hospital.

The highway was shit down for an hour until the car could be removed from the scene.

State police are actively investigating the incident.

