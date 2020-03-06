danbury

Crews Investigate Fire at Deli in Danbury

Danbury Fire

Fire officials responded to the scene of a fire at a Danbury deli.

" data-ellipsis="false">

Fire crews are investigating the cause of a fire at a Danbury deli Friday afternoon.

The fire was reported at approximately 11:12 a.m. at Mina's Carne and Deli on Osborne Street.

Firefighters said it appeared as though the bulk of the damage to the building was contained to the exterior with minimal smoke damage inside.

Local

coronavirus 45 mins ago

Hartford HealthCare Opens Coronavirus Hotline

coronavirus 3 hours ago

Person in New Haven Asked to Self-Isolate Over Coronavirus Concern

One firetruck happened to be right around the corner from the deli and responded within three minutes of the initial call, according to crews.

Crews said no injuries were reported in the fire.

The building will be closed for at least the remainder of the day or until it is cleared by the Building and Health Departments.

This article tagged under:

danburyfireDanbury Fire Departmentdeliosborne street
Local U.S. & World Coronavirus Outbreak Video Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Entertainment Entertainment News CT Live Taste Of Today Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us