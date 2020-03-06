Crews Investigate Fire at Deli in Danbury

Fire crews are investigating the cause of a fire at a Danbury deli Friday afternoon.

The fire was reported at approximately 11:12 a.m. at Mina's Carne and Deli on Osborne Street.

Firefighters said it appeared as though the bulk of the damage to the building was contained to the exterior with minimal smoke damage inside.

One firetruck happened to be right around the corner from the deli and responded within three minutes of the initial call, according to crews.

Crews said no injuries were reported in the fire.

The building will be closed for at least the remainder of the day or until it is cleared by the Building and Health Departments.