Fire officials are investigating after a large blaze erupted in a vacant building in Stafford Monday night.

Crews told NBC Connecticut that the fire started in the basement of a building on Main Street shortly after 9:45 p.m.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The fire has since been put out. No injuries were reported, crews said.

The Fire Marshal was called to the scene and officials remained at the scene checking for hot spots Monday night.

NBC Connecticut

Several fire departments responded to the scene to help put out the blaze.