Southington

Crews Investigate Mulch Fire That Extended to Nearby Hotel in Southington

Southington Fire Truck generic
NBCConnecticut.com

Fire crews are investigating after a mulch fire spread to a nearby hotel in Southington Sunday afternoon.

Officials said a fire outside the Courtyard by Marriott hotel on West Street extended to the building.

One room has damage to the wall on the first floor at the west side of the building, according to crews.

Local

Bridgeport 25 mins ago

Crews Extinguish Bridgeport Fire That Extended to Building Next Door

Gyms and Fitness Centers 3 hours ago

Connecticut Gyms Band Together to Seek Financial Assistance

Crews from Bristol responded to the scene and Cheshire assisted with station coverage during the fire.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

One firefighter has a minor injury as a result of the fire.

The incident is under investigation by the Fire Marshal's Office.

This article tagged under:

Southingtonfire investigationSouthington Fire Departmenthotel firemulch fire
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us