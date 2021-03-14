Crews Investigate Mulch Fire That Extended to Nearby Hotel in Southington

Fire crews are investigating after a mulch fire spread to a nearby hotel in Southington Sunday afternoon.

Officials said a fire outside the Courtyard by Marriott hotel on West Street extended to the building.

One room has damage to the wall on the first floor at the west side of the building, according to crews.

Crews from Bristol responded to the scene and Cheshire assisted with station coverage during the fire.

One firefighter has a minor injury as a result of the fire.

The incident is under investigation by the Fire Marshal's Office.