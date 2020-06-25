Crews Investigate Norwalk Apartment Fire

Crews in Norwalk are investigating after a fire in an apartment on Thursday night.

The incident occurred at approximately 5:39 p.m. on Wall Street.

Firefighters said they forced their way into the unoccupied apartment to finish putting out the fire. Crews said the sprinkler system kept the fire in check.

The kitchen fire scorched the countertop and cabinets and left heavy smoke in the apartment and a light smoke condition throughout the apartment building, according to crews.

The sprinkler system was shut down as soon as possible to limit water damage, crews said.

The apartment directly below the third-floor unit sustained minor water damage along with the basement. Firefighters said they used squeegees to push water out of the fire escape door on the two upper floors.

Tenants in the apartment building were able to return to their units and the apartment the fire happened in was deemed unfit for occupancy until necessary repairs are done.

Traffic on Wall Street was diverted by police to allow fire crews to operate.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.