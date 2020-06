An investigation is underway after a report of an explosion in an old train car in Bridgeport early Monday morning.

Bridgeport Fire Department said they received a preliminary report of an explosion in an old train car involving possibly two juveniles around 3:45 a.m.

Firefighters, AMR, police officers and the Metropolitan Transportation Authority are at the scene near Barnum School towards Seaview Avenue.

It's unclear if anyone is injured.