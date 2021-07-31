West Hartford

Crews Investigate West Hartford House Fire

Fire officials are investigating after a fire destroyed a West Hartford home Saturday night.

Crews said they responded to a home in the 300 block of South Main Street after receiving a report of blaze inside the home at approximately 8 p.m.

Arriving police officers saw fire from the second floor of the home and called in for additional resources. Responding fire crews found heavy fire coming from the home.

Occupants of the home were able to escape and told officials that no one else was inside.

Firefighters said the blaze was under control within a half hour.

All on-duty firefighters responded to the scene while nearby fire crews assisted with station coverage. Eversource, the Metropolitan District, and Connecticut Natural Gas also responded to the scene.

No injuries were reported. The home was deemed uninhabitable and assistance is being offered to the family that lived in the home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the West Hartford Fire Marshal's Office and the city's police department.

