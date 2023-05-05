Kent

Crews Locate Hiker That Went Missing on Appalachian Trail in Kent

State police have found a hiker that went missing along the Appalachian Trail in Kent earlier this week.

Authorities said 60-year-old Marta Renee Bowen, of Durham, North Carolina, went missing from her campsite on the trail. Her cell phone and hiking gear were left behind, according to state police.

She had been missing since Wednesday morning and was found on Friday, troopers said.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection believe Bowen walked off on her own.

Officials said Bowen was hiking a section of the trail with two other companions. Environmental Conservation Police investigated leads from the public and ultimately, she was located.

Police said she was found safe and is currently being treated by emergency personnel. It's unknown if she has injuries.

The state police dive team and helicopter assisted with the search. No additional information was immediately available.

